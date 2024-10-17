CX Institutional Cuts Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 55.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter valued at $710,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 196.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 29.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

RB Global Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE RBA opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,638.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

