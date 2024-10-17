CX Institutional Decreases Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,889 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 57.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $57,981,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $119.04. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,721.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,468 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

