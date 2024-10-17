CX Institutional Grows Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tlwm lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $141.23 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

