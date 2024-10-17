CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 77,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 181,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXN opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

