CX Institutional Has $1.06 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $224,137,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,239,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,966,000 after buying an additional 2,524,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 430.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 231,980 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,226,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $81.32.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.