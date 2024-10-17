CX Institutional Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $177.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.71 and its 200-day moving average is $156.43. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $177.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

