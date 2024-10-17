CX Institutional Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,270 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 583 shares of the software company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.9% during the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $502.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $536.95 and its 200-day moving average is $515.85. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,078 shares of company stock worth $16,700,246. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

