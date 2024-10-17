CX Institutional Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $560.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $548.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

