CX Institutional Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CME Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $227.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $227.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

