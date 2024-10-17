CX Institutional Has $624,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,129.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,131.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,007.34.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $46.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.