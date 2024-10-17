CX Institutional Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $232.73 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.40.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

