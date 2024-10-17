CX Institutional Has $960,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after buying an additional 581,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,992,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,742 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 980,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

