CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 121,578 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Select Medical stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

