CX Institutional Lowers Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CX Institutional lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $281.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.84.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

