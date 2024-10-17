CX Institutional Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,076,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,217,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,304,000 after buying an additional 63,406 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

