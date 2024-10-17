CX Institutional Purchases 5,900 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CX Institutional increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Shares of UBER opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a market cap of $172.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

