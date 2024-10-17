CX Institutional Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Danaher were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $267.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.65. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

