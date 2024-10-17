CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SM Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SM opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

