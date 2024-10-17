CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Linde by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $483.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $485.32.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

