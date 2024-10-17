CX Institutional Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $637.48 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $646.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $603.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.68.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.93.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

