CX Institutional Sells 19 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $609.39 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $631.07 and a 200-day moving average of $627.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

