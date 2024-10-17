CX Institutional Sells 258 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.