CX Institutional Sells 312 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eaton were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $341.10 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $347.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

