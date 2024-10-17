CX Institutional Sells 63 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 622.7% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,490.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 69,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 68,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $182.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

