CX Institutional Sells 777 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Boeing were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 54,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.4% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

NYSE:BA opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.00. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

