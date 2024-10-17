CX Institutional Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $535.17 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $537.98. The company has a market capitalization of $484.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

