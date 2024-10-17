CX Institutional Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $50.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

