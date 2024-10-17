Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 24.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.46.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.73%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $542,587.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,911.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $542,587.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,911.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,706 shares of company stock worth $12,813,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

