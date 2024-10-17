David Chubb Sells 35,000 Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Stock

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) insider David Chubb sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £49,000 ($63,985.37).

Shares of FRP Advisory Group stock opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,516.67 and a beta of 0.48. FRP Advisory Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 105.40 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company’s services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

