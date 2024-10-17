Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWLD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

BATS DWLD opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $351.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

