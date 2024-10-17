Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 918 shares trading hands.

Demand Brands Trading Down 16.7 %

Demand Brands Company Profile

Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

