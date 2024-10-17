DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.42%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

