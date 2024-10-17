Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $76.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 83,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.