Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.90 and traded as high as C$6.65. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.38, with a volume of 52,151 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXT. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.90. The firm has a market cap of C$408.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.37 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

