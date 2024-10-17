DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.53. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

