DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DiaSorin Price Performance
Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $99.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.53. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00.
About DiaSorin
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DiaSorin
