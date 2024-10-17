Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY24 guidance at $6.60 to $6.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.600-6.750 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $162.17 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.