discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.45) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

discoverIE Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at discoverIE Group

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 652 ($8.51) on Tuesday. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 561 ($7.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 816 ($10.66). The firm has a market cap of £625.53 million, a PE ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 612.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 682.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Clive Watson purchased 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 623 ($8.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,569.96 ($2,050.09). In related news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 7,822 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 634 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £49,591.48 ($64,757.74). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 623 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £1,569.96 ($2,050.09). Insiders have purchased 17,205 shares of company stock worth $10,592,914 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

