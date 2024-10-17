Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 54088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversified Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.80.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.82.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.