DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DNOW worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DNOW by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 926,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 751.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 115,844 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in DNOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DNOW during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.43. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.20 million. DNOW had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

