Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 31.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 7.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

