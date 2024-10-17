Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$147.00 at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.55.

Dollarama Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$143.58 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$89.93 and a 1-year high of C$145.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$126.34. The company has a market cap of C$40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.296851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

