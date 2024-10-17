DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Position Increased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $23,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after buying an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $149.86 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $150.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average is $122.77.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,337 shares of company stock worth $37,703,799. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

