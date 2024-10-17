DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth about $15,297,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after buying an additional 216,370 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $30,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $124,644. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

