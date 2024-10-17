Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $165.16 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Scotiabank raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.