EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Insider Purchases £21,000 in Stock

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider Bob Holt acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,422.30).

Bob Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Bob Holt acquired 311,547 shares of EARNZ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,808.29 ($28,477.79).

EARNZ Trading Down 9.9 %

EARNZ stock opened at GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.17. EARNZ plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.33.

EARNZ Company Profile

EARNZ plc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the manufactures and commercializes solar technology. It focuses to seek acquisition targets in the energy services sector. The company was formerly known as Verditek PLC and changed its name to EARNZ plc in March 2024. EARNZ plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

