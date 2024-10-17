ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,400 shares traded.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
