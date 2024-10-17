Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.53, but opened at $38.90. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 111,465 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

