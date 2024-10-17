EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

