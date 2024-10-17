Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 2,967,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,459,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Specifically, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,965. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Enovix Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Enovix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,871,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 34.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 65.2% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

