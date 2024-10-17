Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 417,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,299,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 767,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

